Packaging And Design

Smurfit Kappa Acquires Bag-In-Box Packaging Plant Pusa Pack

Packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has signed an agreement to acquire Pusa Pack S.L., a bag-in-box packaging plant in Onda, Spain.

Pusa Pack specialises in manufacturing large-capacity flexible bags, sized from 200 to 1,500 litres, for storing and transporting bulk food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, and other liquid and semi-liquid products.

Smurfit Kappa will integrate Pusa Pack into its Bag-in-Box operations in Spain.

'Environmentally Friendly Solutions'

Thierry Minaud, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box, stated, "Heavy-duty packaging is evolving towards more environmentally friendly solutions. We increasingly see the trend of companies moving away from plastic or stainless steel intermediate bulk containers (IBC) in favour of much more sustainable corrugated solutions which have a considerably lower carbon footprint.

"It makes perfect sense - if we compare a Smurfit Kappa IBC made of fully recyclable, biodegradable and renewable corrugated with a rigid plastic container, we see an 87% reduction in plastic weight, significant supply chain optimisation, elimination of cleaning requirements and shelf life extension for the product when aseptic filling technology is applied."

Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box supplies large-capacity bags and corrugated cardboard containers through its sales office in Liquiwell, Germany.

Pascual Martinez, general manager of Smurfit Kappa Bag-in-Box Ibi, added, "This acquisition will strengthen Smurfit Kappa’s Bag-in-Box portfolio and create strong supply chain and market synergies between the two companies.

"This acquisition will also be of great benefit for customers, especially those who have demand for bag-in-box solutions in different formats, for example, retail and industrial use."

