ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Smurfit Kappa Acquires Folding Carton Company In Mexico

Published on Jul 5 2021 1:29 PM in Packaging And Design tagged: Smurfit Kappa / Mexico / Acquisition / Paper Packaging

Smurfit Kappa Acquires Folding Carton Company In Mexico

Smurfit Kappa Group has announced the acquisition of Cartonbox, a folding carton company located in Monterrey, Mexico.

The acquisition sees the group strengthen its participation in the paper packaging solutions business in Mexico, and expand its footprint to four folding carton locations in the country.

The move reaffirms the packaging firm's commitment to paper-based packaging as its core strategic business.

In June, the packaging expanded its presence in Latin America with the acquisition of paper-based packaging company Cartones del Pacifico in Peru.

Cartonbox

Commenting on the acquisition, Smurfit Kappa The Americas CEO, Juan G Castaneda, said, "As a global company, our objective has always been to strengthen our leadership across the globe. Our top priority is to generate value for our stakeholders, and Mexico has shown to be a key country for us to invest in."

Castaneda also spoke highly of the group, saying he was "very proud" to announce the successful acquisition of Cartonbox.

Advertisement

"Not only does this increase our footprint in the country, but it also allows us to answer our customers’ needs and expectations. I am certain this will help us move a step forward in becoming the leading paper-based packaging company in Mexico," he added.

Jorge Alberto Angel, Smurfit Kappa Mexico CEO, said, "Smurfit Kappa Mexico welcomes 240 employees from Cartonbox to our family, and I could not be more pleased. Prior to the acquisition, we had three folding carton operations in Mexico, located in the Metropolitan Area of Mexico City and in Tijuana.

"This acquisition gives us the opportunity to directly supply our customers in the northern region of the country. I am certain that using our best-in-class operating systems, procurement arrangements, global mindset, and our design and innovation focus, we are well positioned to partner with new and current customers in the FMCG, food and beverage, bakery, and office supplies sectors."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Packaging & Design news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Smurfit Kappa Opens E-commerce Packaging Lab

Smurfit Kappa Opens E-commerce Packaging Lab
Smurfit Kappa To Expand French Corrugated Plant

Smurfit Kappa To Expand French Corrugated Plant
Smurfit Kappa Invests €12m At Spanish Facility

Smurfit Kappa Invests €12m At Spanish Facility
Smurfit Kappa Acquires Packaging Company In Peru

Smurfit Kappa Acquires Packaging Company In Peru
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Packaging And Design

Cease Funding Fossil Fuel-Based Plastics And A Real Difference Can Be Made: Analysis Mon, 5 Jul 2021

Cease Funding Fossil Fuel-Based Plastics And A Real Difference Can Be Made: Analysis
Delhaize Belgium Introduces Wine In Paper Bottle Fri, 2 Jul 2021

Delhaize Belgium Introduces Wine In Paper Bottle
Schwarz Group Switches To 100% rPET For Non-Returnable Bottles Thu, 1 Jul 2021

Schwarz Group Switches To 100% rPET For Non-Returnable Bottles
Portugal To Ban Single-Use Plastics From July Thu, 1 Jul 2021

Portugal To Ban Single-Use Plastics From July
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN