Packaging And Design

Smurfit Kappa Announces $33m Investment In Brazilian Facility

Packaging firm Smurfit Kappa has announced an investment of more than $33 million (€29 million) in expanding the capacity of its production facility in Fortaleza, Brazil, to meet increased demand for innovative and sustainable packaging.

The expansion will see a new corrugator installed at the plant, which will increase its shelf ready packaging capabilities, while a number of high-end printers will also be installed, to facilitate e-commerce packaging.

Smurfit Kappa is also developing a new innovation centre at the site, which it said will 'foster even more customer collaboration and enhance the development of impactful, sustainable and market-leading packaging solutions'.

'Providing Greater Opportunities'

“Today’s announcement will ensure Smurfit Kappa can support our customers to gain even more share in their markets," said Manuel Alcalá, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Brazil.

"The combination of an innovation centre and state-of-the-art technology will provide greater opportunities to collaborate with customers to deliver innovative, inspiring and sustainable solutions."

With some 30% of Brazil's population residing in the northeast of the country, Smurfit Kappa added that the Fortaleza plant represents the 'perfect platform' to strengthen its presence in this fast-growing part of the country.

Global Investment Plan

“Brazil is an essential market for Smurfit Kappa and we are excited to dedicate significant resources of the company’s global investment plan to expand our presence in the Northeast," added Laurent Sellier, CEO of Smurfit Kappa in the Americas. "It is clear testament to Smurfit Kappa’s commitment to this market.”

In November, Smurfit Kappa announced that revenue in the first nine months of its financial year was up 15%. It also recently upgraded its paper mill in Colombia.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Packaging news, click here. Click  to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

