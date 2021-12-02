Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Smurfit Kappa Upgrades Paper Mill In Colombia

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Smurfit Kappa has completed a two-phase upgrade of its Barranquilla Paper Mill in Colombia, involving an investment of $7.5 million (€6.6 million).

The project saw the implementation of a Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) with state-of-the-art anaerobic technology, which reduces water intake from the nearby Magdalena River and improves the quality of water returned to it.

The investment is part of the packaging firm’s ongoing commitment to good water stewardship by using water sustainably and supporting natural water ecosystems.

The Barranquilla Paper Mill produces containerboard from 100% recycled materials.

Sustainability Targets

The upgraded facilities will allow the Barranquilla site to contribute towards the company’s sustainability targets that were expanded in January 2021.

Smurfit Kappa aims to further reduce water intake and improve water intensity and usage.

It includes the goal to reduce the Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD) of the water by 60% by 2025 and to reduce water intensity by 1% annually.

According to the company, COD at the plant will reduce by 80% as a direct result of this investment.

Juan G. Castaneda, CEO of Smurfit Kappa the Americas, added, "For Smurfit Kappa, water is a fundamental resource that must be preserved, and we focus our efforts on improving the quality of the water we discharge and reducing our use of the resource, going beyond what is required by law.

"Currently, more than 90% of the water we use is returned to nature in good condition, and the remaining water is transformed into steam or linked to the product during the production process."

The packaging giant reported a 15% increase in revenue in the first nine months of its financial year, to €7.29 billion.

Wastewater Treatment Plant

The WWTP uses advanced technology that includes a circular self-sustaining anaerobic reactor.

The facility will also generate biogas which will help to improve energy efficiency and reduce the need for external power sources.

The company will also invest in upgrading its facilities at the Barbosa and Cali paper plants.

Commenting on the new WWTP, Alvaro Jose Henao Ramos, CEO of Smurfit Kappa Colombia, said, "For many years, our operations have been based on a circular economy model in which we seek to maximise resource efficiency and minimise waste.

"This investment takes us to a higher level of efficiency and excellence in how we process water and is consistent with our goal of being a strategic ally to businesses in the Caribbean region, through our sustainable packaging solutions and environmentally friendly processes."

In 2018, Smurfit Kappa signed the UN Global Compact CEO Water Mandate, which implements strategies and policies to address the growing crisis in water and sanitation in many parts of the world.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Packaging news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Features

Feeling Fantastico – ESM Meets Fantastico Group's Svetoslav Gavrilov
2
Retail

Coop Italia Seeks To Mitigate Price Hikes For Consumers
3
Features

ESM November/December 2021: Read The Latest Issue Online!
4
Retail

Lidl Denmark To Sell Non-Food Products Online From 2023
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com