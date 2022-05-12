Smurfit Kappa Becomes 'First Vegan-Certified Packaging Company'

Smurfit Kappa has been awarded The Vegan Society trademark, in the process becoming the first packaging company to be vegan certified.

The group achieved the trademark thanks to its Markham Vale site in the UK, where vegan certified packaging products are produced using corrugated solutions, which are both vegan and environmentally friendly, the company said.

The Vegan Society has been in operation since 1990, and when it comes to determining what constitutes 'vegan' packaging, products need to be produced using paper, glue, starch and inks that are sourced from eco-conscious suppliers and are free from animal products.

'Vegan Certified Packaging'

'Many businesses are working hard to produce products which are vegan certified by The Vegan Society, but then packaging them in boxes and bags which don’t follow the same guidelines,' Smurfit Kappa said in a statement.

'Now, Smurfit Kappa can offer the opportunity to have vegan certified packaging to match vegan certified products.'

According to The Vegan Society, some 97% of vegans and vegetarians will look for vegan verification on food and drink products before making a purchase.

The Society's verification symbol is currently used on around 60,000 products worldwide, including food, drink, clothes, household items, and more.

Customer Reassurance

“At Smurfit Kappa, we pride ourselves on providing innovative and sustainable packaging," commented Mark Robinson, senior business development manager at Smurfit Kappa Markham Vale. "We are thrilled to be the first packaging company to be recognised as Vegan Society Certified.

"This accreditation will give reassurances to customers with a preference for vegan products that all components of our finished products are cruelty-free and not from animal origin.”

In April, Smurfit Kappa reported that its first quarter profit rose by a third. The group also recently announced a significant investment in its Brazil operations.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.