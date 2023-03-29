Smurfit Kappa On Track To Achieve Net-Zero Emissions By 2050

Packaging firm Smurfit Kappa is on target to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and has reduced CO2 emissions by 43.9% since the baseline year 2005, according to its 16th annual Sustainable Development Report.

The report covers the company's progress from January to December 2022 in efforts related to sustainability via capital investment, operational improvement and collaboration with customers and other stakeholders.

In 2022, Smurfit Kappa reduced emissions by 4% and water consumption by 2.1%, while its waste-to-landfill intensity by decreased by 24% compared with 2013.

Other achievements by the company include a trial of hydrogen in its Saillat paper mill in France, redesigning a multi-fuel boiler in the Zülpich paper mill in Germany, and an investment of €100 million in a decarbonisation project in Cali, Colombia.

It also commenced a district heating project in Austria, which it says will benefit 20,000 homes across three communities.

'A Greener And Bluer Planet'

Tony Smurfit, CEO of Smurfit Kappa commented, "I am pleased that we have continued to deliver on our sustainability strategy not just because of what we achieved in 2022 but because of our planning and actions which extend beyond the short term. Smurfit Kappa’s purpose to create, protect and care continues to drive the changes needed to nurture a greener and bluer planet.

"Some of the significant sustainability achievements detailed in our latest SDR have included collaborative projects with participants from across our value-chain, a truly open and progressive approach to solving the major challenges facing society."

The total recordable injury rate at Smurfit Kappa reduced by 13.6% during the year, while management positions held by women stood at 23.5% at the end of the year, up from 22% in 2021.

Its social investments made since 2020 amounted to €18.4 million.

Garrett Quinn, chief sustainability officer at Smurfit Kappa, added, "For sixteen years, Smurfit Kappa has produced a comprehensive sustainability development report that has been third-party assured since 2009.

"In a world increasingly concerned with greenwashing we hope this history of public, assured reporting, coupled with our continued delivery each year, give all our stakeholders confidence in the group’s sustainability strategy and delivery against its commitments."

