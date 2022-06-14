Subscribe Login
Packaging And Design

SPAR Austria Unveils Eco-Friendly Packaging For Potted Herbs

Retailer SPAR Austria has introduced new environmentally friendly packaging for its range of Natur*pur Tyrolean organic potted herbs.

The pots are now made of 100% recycled material and are plastic-free, the retailer noted.

Environmentally Friendly Packaging

SPAR Austria has been working to reduce plastic and deploy more sustainable solutions across its store network for years.

The casing of the herbs, which was previously made of plastic, has been replaced by paper.

The packaging also features simple, practical tips and tricks for using and caring for the herbs.

The new packaging will save around 14 tonnes of plastic every year, the retailer added.

Natur*pur Tyrolean Organic Potted Herbs

The organic potted herbs come in eight different varieties: flat parsley, curly parsley, chives, mint, basil, rosemary, lemon balm, and thyme.

The herbs are suitable for use in a wide range of recipes, from salads to desserts.

The potted herbs can be placed in the kitchen or on the windowsill. They can also be planted in the garden or on the balcony, without much effort.

SPAR Austria’s Local Collaboration

The SPAR Natur*pur organic herbs come from the Tyrolean horticultural company Gartenbau Strillinger.

The family business has been producing kitchen herbs to the highest quality standards for over 30 years, right at the foot of the Wilder Kaiser, in the Tyrolean Unterland.

“As a family business, we are very pleased about the cooperation with SPAR, and that we can supply all SPAR markets throughout Austria with our Tyrolean organic herbs in recyclable packaging,” said Michael Strillinger, from Gartenbau Strillinger.

