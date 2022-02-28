SPAR Austria Launches Organic Herbs, Spices In Sustainable Packaging

SPAR Austria has launched a new range of locally sourced, organic herbs and spices in plastic-free packaging under the Natur*pur banner.

The spices, sourced from Mühlviertel and Waldviertel in Austria, are packaged in cardboard boxes.

The range offers eight organic herbs and spices, including oregano, coriander, caraway and parsley.

The four organic spice mixtures complement fish, spreads, bread, and fried potatoes.

The range is available in SPAR, EUROSPAR and INTERSPAR outlets, the retailer added.

Sourcing And Manufacturing

The spices are sourced from Mühlviertler Gewürzmanufaktur, which processes herbs and spices from the organic farms in the neighbouring Mühlviertel and Waldviertel regions.

Robert Jung, co-founder and co-managing director of the Mühlviertler Gewürzmanufaktur, said, “We obtain the raw materials for the new organic spices for SPAR from two cooperatively organised companies. These, in turn, are supplied by several hundred Austrian farms. In this way, the added value remains entirely in Austria.”

The spices are carefully processed and refined by hand in the Mühlviertler factory, the company added.

The plants are dehydrated after harvest and filled into a cardboard dispenser by hand.

Sustainability

“Sustainability and a careful treatment of nature are important to us, which is why we developed this cardboard packaging together with SPAR. It consists of cellulose paper and fresh fiber cardboard and is 100 percent free of plastic," Jung added.

The cardboard packaging ensures aroma protection and prevents the spices from softening, even when it is used over steaming saucepans.

Read More: Greenpeace Names INTERSPAR Austria As Supermarket Of The Year 2021

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private-Label news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.