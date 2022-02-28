Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

SPAR Austria Launches Organic Herbs, Spices In Sustainable Packaging

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

SPAR Austria has launched a new range of locally sourced, organic herbs and spices in plastic-free packaging under the Natur*pur banner.

The spices, sourced from Mühlviertel and Waldviertel in Austria, are packaged in cardboard boxes.

The range offers eight organic herbs and spices, including oregano, coriander, caraway and parsley.

The four organic spice mixtures complement fish, spreads, bread, and fried potatoes.

The range is available in SPAR, EUROSPAR and INTERSPAR outlets, the retailer added.

Sourcing And Manufacturing

The spices are sourced from Mühlviertler Gewürzmanufaktur, which processes herbs and spices from the organic farms in the neighbouring Mühlviertel and Waldviertel regions.

Robert Jung, co-founder and co-managing director of the Mühlviertler Gewürzmanufaktur, said, “We obtain the raw materials for the new organic spices for SPAR from two cooperatively organised companies. These, in turn, are supplied by several hundred Austrian farms. In this way, the added value remains entirely in Austria.”

The spices are carefully processed and refined by hand in the Mühlviertler factory, the company added.

The plants are dehydrated after harvest and filled into a cardboard dispenser by hand.

Sustainability

“Sustainability and a careful treatment of nature are important to us, which is why we developed this cardboard packaging together with SPAR. It consists of cellulose paper and fresh fiber cardboard and is 100 percent free of plastic," Jung added.

The cardboard packaging ensures aroma protection and prevents the spices from softening, even when it is used over steaming saucepans.

Read More: Greenpeace Names INTERSPAR Austria As Supermarket Of The Year 2021

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private-Label news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

McBride Says Core Activities Remained Strong Amid Input Cost Inflation In First Half
2
Private Label

Poland’s Eurocash Group Launches Own-Brand Pet Food Range
3
Private Label

Mercadona Reformulates Mayonnaise Recipe, Improves Packaging
4
Private Label

Selex Sees Private-Label Sales Rise 5.5%, To €1.52bn
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com