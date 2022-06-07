Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Stora Enso Considering €400m Investment In Belgium

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Finnish paper and packaging firm Stora Enso is considering investing around €400 million to convert one of its two existing paper lines to a containerboard line in Belgium, the group said.

'Aligned with Stora Enso's strategic focus on renewable materials, the investment would support the growth opportunity created by the increasing demand for recycled packaging board,' the company said in a statement.

Stora Enso's site in Langerbrugge, Belgium, currently has two paper lines in production, one for newsprint and one for magazine paper and the feasibility study will focus on the conversion of the newsprint paper line, it said.

Paper Prices On The Rise

The European federation for print and digital communication, Intergraf, warned in February that a general reduction of graphic paper production capacity had driven newsprint paper prices up significantly since mid-2021, leaving media organisations struggling with rising costs.

The company expects to complete the study in the first half of 2023, with the converted line potentially being in production during 2025, with an annual production capacity of 700,000 tonnes and sales of around €350 million.

'Competitive Position'

"A conversion in Langerbrugge would establish a competitive position for us in Western Europe as well," said Hannu Kasurinen, head of Stora Enso's packaging materials division, referring to the company's existing presence in the Eastern European market via its containerboard production in Poland.

Read More: Stora Enso Beats Q1 Profit Forecasts, Keeps Full-Year Guidance

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest packaging news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

M&S Launches Refillable Cleaning And Laundry Product Trial
2
Packaging And Design

SIG Completes Acquisition Of Scholle IPN
3
Packaging And Design

New Study Highlights Safety Of Glass For Food Packaging
4
Packaging And Design

Packer Steps Down As Chief Financial Officer At Refresco
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com