52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Stora Enso Opens Corrugated Packaging Facility In The Netherlands

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Stora Enso has announced the opening of a new corrugated packaging factory at De Lier, in the Netherlands.

The site is part of the recently-acquired De Jong Packaging Group, now the Business Unit Western Europe in Stora Enso's Packaging Solutions division.

The expansion adds an additional factory to the De Lier site, equipping the facility with two new corrugators to augment the existing two.

Largest In Europe

As a result of the expansion, the site is now the largest and most modern corrugated packaging facility in Europe. The De Lier site’s products currently include boxes and trays for fresh produce, horticultural and industrial applications, e-commerce and transport.

The new factory at De Lier boasts a fully automated paper reel warehouse, two corrugators and conversion machines utilising a multi-level conveyor, along with an advanced waste management system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, it features an improved internal transport system that facilitates safer movement through the production process while reducing the need for forklift trucks, Stora Enso said.

Sustainability

The newly-opened factory utilises a variety of sustainable solutions, such as 3.8 MWp of solar panels installed on the roof, which provide electricity to an equivalent of 1,000 households.

The residual heat generated by the corrugators will be used to heat the site’s office buildings, further reducing their carbon footprint.

'Incorporating Renewable Energy'

“Expanding the facility with a new factory significantly optimises the flexibility and efficiency of our processes, making it possible for us to better support our customers in achieving their sustainability targets," commented Ad Smit, senior vice president, Business Unit Western Europe, Packaging Solutions division, Stora Enso.

ADVERTISEMENT

"By reducing our carbon footprint and incorporating renewable energy, we are taking major steps towards more sustainable operations, while also improving our manufacturing processes and workplace safety.”

Read More: Stora Enso Sees Profit More Than Half On Weak Demand, High Costs

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Recycling Facility For Post-Consumer Beverage Cartons Opens In Poland
2
Packaging And Design

DS Smith Sees Revenue Up 11% In Full Year 2022/23
3
Packaging And Design

Billerud Forecasts Second-Quarter Results Below Expectations
4
Packaging And Design

Could Label-Free PET Packaging Usher In A Recycling Revolution?
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com