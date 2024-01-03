52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Packaging And Design

Tesco Introduces Paper Packaging For Own-Brand Pocket Tissues

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

UK retailer Tesco has announced that it has introduced recyclable paper packaging for its own-brand pocket tissues.

The move will see the retailer replacing soft plastic used in the individual packs and the wrap around the multi-packs of Tesco’s Gentle White and Balm tissues with FSC-certified paper packaging.

The initiative is expected to prevent the use of almost 35 tonnes of new soft plastic annually.

Tesco campaigns manager, Courtney Pallett, said, “Unlike boxes of tissues, the pocket version tends to be used on the go and can all too easily become litter. The new paper packaging works just as well as the old plastic wrap but is more sustainable.”

Plastic Reduction Measures

Since 2019, Tesco has removed nearly 2.2 billion pieces of plastic across its business in the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

The figure includes over 200 million bags from Tesco.com deliveries and more than 100 million extra lids from products such as wipes, creams, yoghurts, and desserts.

It has also removed more than 75 million plastic wraps from tinned multipacks; around 50 million pieces of plastic wrapping from cans of branded beers and ciders; and more than 50 million pieces of plastic from greeting cards.

Read More: Claire Lorains Outlines Tesco's Approach To Sustainable Business

Elsewhere, a study by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation has found that the widespread adoption of returning and reusing plastic packaging could help to cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 69%.

Such schemes not only lower companies' emissions but can also drive down costs for some items, according to the study, which covered more than 60 organisations, including national governments and consumer goods companies such as Danone, Nestlé, PepsiCo and Unilever.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Packaging And Design

Italian Packaging Technology Industry To See ‘Record’ Revenue In 2023
2
Packaging And Design

EU Countries Back Law To Curb Packaging Waste
3
Packaging And Design

Food Systems Transformation Will Require Several 'Critical' Factors, Says Tetra Pak
4
Packaging And Design

Romania Launches New Deposit Return Scheme To Boost Recycling
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com