Tesco Introduces ‘Pillow Packs’ For Fresh Mince SKUs

UK retailer Tesco has introduced ‘pillow packs’ for fresh mince, replacing the traditional tray/top wrap pack.

The packaging, which uses 70% less plastic, is being trialled for the 500g Tesco Beef Lean Steak Mince 5% fat (£3.49) and Tesco Beef Mince 500g 20% fat (£2.49), the company added.

Based on customer feedback, the the retailer will plan further roll out the new packaging to more stores and across more products.

'Less Plastic Packaging'

Dom Morrey, Tesco's commercial director for Fresh, said, "As well as looking for great value when they shop, customers want to see less plastic packaging in their trolleys. Pillow packs are a win-win: they keep the mince in perfect condition while requiring much less plastic.

“Removing or reducing unnecessary plastic is an important way that Tesco can reduce its environmental impact. We're proud of what we have done so far but continue to look for ways to do more."

ADVERTISEMENT

As the packaging is smaller in size, fewer lorries are needed to transport them, and stores can fit more on shelves, increasing availability.

Recyclable Packaging

The plastic used in the new packaging is recyclable and customers can put it into the front of store recycling units with their other soft plastic.

Tesco’s 4Rs packaging strategy aims to remove plastic where it can, reduce where it can't, reuse more and recycle what's left.

So far, the retailer has removed around 2.2 billion pieces of plastic from its UK business, including more than 200 million bags from Tesco.com deliveries and 100 million extra lids from products such as wipes, creams, yoghurts and desserts.

Tesco has given its suppliers a list of preferred materials that are easier to recycle and stated that it reserves the right to no longer stock products in excessive packaging or hard-to-recycle materials.