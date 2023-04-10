Tetra Pak To Step Up Sustainability Initiatives

Tetra Pak has announced that it invested close to €30 million in recycling and sustainability projects in 2022, and plans to ramp this up over the coming years to €40 million annually.

The company said that it is making the investment in line with its targets on the collection and recycling of beverage cartons, adding that it supports the packaging industry ambition to increase the collection for recycling rate of beverage cartons to 90% and the recycling rate to 70%, in the EU, by 2030.

'Connected Circular Economy'

“We need to move away from a linear ‘take-make-waste’ model towards a more connected circular economy," said Markus Pfanner, vice president sustainability operations at Tetra Pak.

"But being part of a circular solution can’t be driven singlehandedly by one individual or entity – scientists, policy makers, recyclers, industry players and citizens must work together.”

The Lausanne, Switzerland, based company made the announcement in the run up to Earth Day, which takes place on 22 April.

It said that its recent collaboration projects have been focused on creating additional recycling capacity, increasing collection rates and ensuring that materials from post-consumer beverage cartons can re-enter the economy.

'Hero Initiatives'

“Three principles are guiding our circularity agenda: designing out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use, and regenerating natural systems," said Christine Levêque, vice president collection and recycling, Tetra Pak.

"These hero initiatives showcase how innovation and a clear drive to change the status quo are key to keep quality materials in circulation and minimise the use of new ones."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest packaging news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.