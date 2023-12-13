Conad Launches New Salad Range Grown With Vertical Farming

Italian supermarket chain Conad has launched a new line of salads grown using vertical farming technology.

Conad’s partner in the project is Zero, a company that has developed vertical farming technology that can be applied to the food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical sectors.

The salads will be grown in controlled environments that use less water and soil than traditional methods, the retailer said.

Sapori & Idee

Three salad options are available, and will feature as part of the Conad Sapori & Idee private label range.

These include Balsamic, featuring lettuce paired with purple basil; La Piccantina, a fiery salad combining green lettuce, red mustard, and wasabina mustard leaves; and La Gentile, which features green lettuce.

The partnership with Zero forms part of Conad's 2023-2025 development plan, which includes investments of around €2 billion for strengthening the network, digitalisation, and innovation.

About Vertical Farming

Vertical farming is a soilless cultivation technique that enables plants to grow in controlled and protected environments. This allows for a more controlled use of resources such as soil and water.

The technique also allows for the selection of the best varieties of plants from an organoleptic point of view, and control over the entire life cycle of the products. Growth in sterile environments and the lack of external contamination allow for the avoidance of pesticides and keep the product safe from pollution and heavy metals.

According to Conad’s operations director Francesco Avanzini, the goal of the launch is to offer "an innovative, quality product that uses lower soil and water consumption compared to traditional products, in line with our private label development guidelines and our 'Support the Future' sustainability strategy."

