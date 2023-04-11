Continente Reduces Salt And Sugar Content In Own-Label Range

Portuguese retailer Continente has optimised over 538 private-label products in the past three years, removing approximately 860 tonnes of sugar and 120 tonnes of salt.

In addition, the supermarket chain claims to have managed to eliminate palm oil from around 92 products.

The reduction of salt and sugar focus on products such as yoghurts, breakfast cereals, cookies, soft drinks, potato French fries, tomato pulp and take-away soups.

The changes were gradual, namely the sugar content of liquid yoghurts and salt in take-away soups, so that consumers would not feel a big difference in taste, the company added.

Moreover, Continente has eliminated all added salt from its tomato pulp SKU.

Mayumi Delgado, responsible for Continente's nutrition team said, "The reduction in sugar and salt have been made without compromising our customers' eating habits, or without them even noticing these changes in taste.

"An example of this are canned legumes, typically used in salads and in several other dishes, which are now low in salt content, i.e., with less than 0.3g per 100g of product."

Other Ingredients

The brand has also identified other ingredients that can have a negative impact on customers' health through repetitive or excessive consumption.

These include flavour enhancers, such as monosodium glutamate, hydrogenated fats, among various other additives, and the company is working to minimise, or even eliminate them, whenever possible.

Continente has also invested in the nutritional literacy of consumers through the Nutrition Traffic Light labelling on the front of packages, which shows simplified information about the nutrients that, in excess, can be a serious problem for health.

Through a colour code, the traffic light shows the concentration of sugar, salt, fat and saturated fat (green - low, yellow - moderate and red - high).

The retailer is also boosting its Continente Equilíbrio brand and has added specific products, such as yoghurts, juices, cereals, which can be apt for children's snacks.

Elsewhere, the Continente Baby brand offers food options that cater to the needs of babies in the first 1,000 days of their lives.

