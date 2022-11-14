Coop Switzerland Introduces Eco-Score Label For Own Brand Products

Coop Switzerland has introduced Eco-Score food labeling across its own-brand range to provide information about the environmental impact of its products and help customers make sustainable choices.

The retailer has already rated more than 2,000 own-brand products with the Eco-Score scale on its website, Coop.ch. It will also introduce the rating on the packaging of products in the near future.

“With the Eco-Score, customers receive transparent and comprehensive information about the environmental impact of a food [item]. The ecological assessment serves as an uncomplicated aid and orientation when purchasing,” explained Andrea Kramer, head of marketing/purchasing.

Eco-Score

Lausanne-based Beelong GmbH calculates the Eco-Score for products on a scale from A+ for the lowest environmental impact to E- for the greatest environmental impact.

The assessment is based on the latest scientific data and on the information available about the food in question, Coop noted.

The Eco-Score takes into account the factors such as the CO2 footprint, water consumption or land use.

Other factors that influence the result include existing labels, the origin of the ingredients, the distances traveled and the modes of transport.

All products are rated on the same scale regardless of their category, enabling the comparison of similar products with one another and the comparison of different product categories.

