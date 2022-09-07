Coop Switzerland Removes Conventional Palm Oil From Dough And Fresh Baked Goods

Coop Switzerland will dispense with conventional palm oil in all dough and fresh baked goods across its own brand range.

The initiative contributes to its goal of replacing conventional palm oil in all store-brand food items, the company added.

The retailer has implemented a project to source sustainable organic palm oil as part of its efforts to create a transparent supply chain.

It uses certified palm oil in the Bio Suisse own-brand food products, or replaces palm oil with other oils and fats, where feasible.

The retailer sources oil and fats from domestic resources, with preference given to rapeseed oil and sunflower oil.

In the case of tropical oils or fats, such as coconut oil, the retailer ensures that it is sourced from consistently sustainable production.

Organic Palm Oil

Coop has set up a transparent and deforestation-free supply chain for organic palm oil from the Ivory Coast together with the research institute for organic farming FiBL and local partners.

The initiative ensures the traceability of palm oil, enables sustainable production, and supports around 160 local smallholder families with certification.

As a result, the smallholder families benefit from more productive harvests, diversified incomes and improved living standards, Coop Switzerland noted.

The procurement project for organic palm oil will allow the retailer to dispense with conventional palm oil in its entire range of pasta and fresh baked goods such as tarts, donuts and cakes.

