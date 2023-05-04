Delafruit Consolidates Its Positioning In 2023

Delafruit, based in La Selva del Camp in Tarragona, Spain, specialises in the development and packaging of healthy food.

The company's vision for the future is to use all the available resources to improve food processing in a responsible and sustainable way.

As a baby food expert and specialist in the development and co-manufacture of purées, smoothies and juices in pouch, bottle and cup formats, for private-label brands and distributors, Delafruit works with its clients in the manufacture of their private-label products by actively participating in the entire value chain of the finished product – sourcing raw materials, design, packaging, production and logistics.

The company continues its commitment to developing and leading research, development and innovation projects to promote circular economy and reduce its environmental footprint.

In this area, the company plays an active role in developing external and internal research projects that enable it to expand its knowledge and offer it to its customers.

Participating in these projects broadens its scientific and technical knowledge through contact with research centres, universities, public bodies and other companies in the same field.

The company has an excellent in-house laboratory and facilities with state-of-the-art equipment, allowing the R&D team to develop new products by analysing and working with customers.

In terms of its values and involvement with the environment, Delafruit is part of the B Corp community, as it complies with the highest standards in social and environmental performance, transparency, corporate responsibility and good governance.

B Corporations lead a global movement of people who are transforming the global economy to benefit all people and the planet.

In this connection, the company continues to move forward in its goal of providing the world with quality, healthy and sustainable food in a competitive manner.

