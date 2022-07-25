DIA Adds More Products To Temptation Ice-Cream Range

Spanish retailer DIA has expanded its Temptation ice-cream range with the addition of six new SKUs to the private-label brand.

The new products add more variety to the range and feature sustainable ingredients, more fruit and less sugar, the retailer added.

DIA Temptation Range

The Temptation range offers 58 SKUs, including a number of healthy options.

Products are made with cocoa from sustainable crops with the Rainforest seal, chocolate from Ecuador, coffee from Colombia, and sorbets made from organic fruit and vegetables.

The new products added are the Hazelnut Cocoa Cone, Sweet Milk Bonbon, Coffee & Brownie, Caramel Biscuit, Peanut flavour tubs, and the Organic Fruit and Vegetable Sorbet.

Under the slogan 'Placer inmeDIAto', these products join the 15 additions that arrived in 2021, demonstrating the retailer's commitment to innovation.

DIA's ice-cream assortment in the Temptation range includes cones, chocolates, sandwiches, sorbets, 500ml tubs, one-litre trays, cakes, and blocks, and is available in stores as well as its online outlet, dia.es.

Healthier Option

DIA has increased the concentration of fruit in several new SKUs, such as the new Organic Fruit and Vegetable Sorbet.

Fruit Smoothies offered in the range are also a healthy option, with a 65% concentration in two flavours: red fruits and tropical. The children's strawberry and lemon flavoured sorbets feature high fruit content and less added sugars.

The naturalness of the ingredients is also prominent in products, such as the Bombón Ruby ice cream with Panna Cotta, which has a special chocolate coating made with ruby cocoa beans that impart a natural pink colour, without colourants.

