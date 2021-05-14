Globus Introduces New Convenience Private Label Range

Published on May 14 2021 8:58 AM in Private Label tagged: private label / Convenience Foods / Globus / Fresh 'N' Go

With its new private label brand, Fresh 'n' Go, German retailer Globus has announced the addition of a range of food-to-go products, which can be consumed right away or enjoyed at home.

The group anticipates that the Fresh 'n' Go range will be expanded to include around 100 SKUs by the summer.

Fresh 'n' Go Range

The demand for convenience and chilled food has increased significantly in recent years, and Globus is aiming to appeal to those on the go, at work, or in everyday life with the Fresh 'n' Go range.

From falafel wraps to smoothies, fresh tarte flambée bases or club sandwiches with fried chicken breast, the new private label range features a wide variety of to-go products, the retailer said.

Convenience Offering

"We would like to give our customers more time in everyday life with our new convenience brand and still offer them high-quality, fresh food or products without compromise," commented Jochen Baab, spokesman for Globus SB-Warenhaus management.

"Globus Fresh 'n' Go offers a large selection of fresh and varied snacks, meals and drinks with around 100 SKUs, with which our customers can enjoy a wholesome meal, quickly and flexibly."

With Fresh 'n' Go, the retailer hopes to improve the existing range of convenience and chilled food products to meet the highest quality standards.

As an offshoot of the Globus brand, the new private label range offers 'authentic, fresh and contemporary products with the usual Globus quality', the retailer said in a statement.

Article by Conor Farrelly.