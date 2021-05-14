ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Globus Introduces New Convenience Private Label Range

Published on May 14 2021 8:58 AM in Private Label tagged: private label / Convenience Foods / Globus / Fresh 'N' Go

Globus Introduces New Convenience Private Label Range

With its new private label brand, Fresh 'n' Go, German retailer Globus has announced the addition of a range of food-to-go products, which can be consumed right away or enjoyed at home.

The group anticipates that the Fresh 'n' Go range will be expanded to include around 100 SKUs by the summer.

Fresh 'n' Go Range

The demand for convenience and chilled food has increased significantly in recent years, and Globus is aiming to appeal to those on the go, at work, or in everyday life with the Fresh 'n' Go range.

From falafel wraps to smoothies, fresh tarte flambée bases or club sandwiches with fried chicken breast, the new private label range features a wide variety of to-go products, the retailer said.

Convenience Offering

"We would like to give our customers more time in everyday life with our new convenience brand and still offer them high-quality, fresh food or products without compromise," commented Jochen Baab, spokesman for Globus SB-Warenhaus management.

"Globus Fresh 'n' Go offers a large selection of fresh and varied snacks, meals and drinks with around 100 SKUs, with which our customers can enjoy a wholesome meal, quickly and flexibly."

With Fresh 'n' Go, the retailer hopes to improve the existing range of convenience and chilled food products to meet the highest quality standards.

As an offshoot of the Globus brand, the new private label range offers 'authentic, fresh and contemporary products with the usual Globus quality', the retailer said in a statement.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Private Label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Carrefour Polska Reduces Plastic In Private-Label Water Bottles

Carrefour Polska Reduces Plastic In Private-Label Water Bottles
Portuguese Shoppers Increase Visits To Supermarkets But Buy Less

Portuguese Shoppers Increase Visits To Supermarkets But Buy Less
Coop Netherlands To Redesign Private-Label Packaging

Coop Netherlands To Redesign Private-Label Packaging
Private Label Penetration Remains High Despite Pandemic, Says PLMA

Private Label Penetration Remains High Despite Pandemic, Says PLMA
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Private Label

Laboratorios Maverick: A Leading Name In Hygiene, Personal-Care Products Thu, 13 May 2021

Laboratorios Maverick: A Leading Name In Hygiene, Personal-Care Products
PLMA's 2021 'World of Private Label' Returns To Amsterdam Thu, 13 May 2021

PLMA's 2021 'World of Private Label' Returns To Amsterdam
Pingo Doce Eliminates Plastic Straws From Own-Brand Products Wed, 12 May 2021

Pingo Doce Eliminates Plastic Straws From Own-Brand Products
Lidl Italy Brings Back 'Fan Collection' Sneakers Mon, 10 May 2021

Lidl Italy Brings Back 'Fan Collection' Sneakers
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN