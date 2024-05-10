52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Private Label

Henk Casteele Joins IPLC As Belgium Partner

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Henk Casteele has joined IPLC as its new partner for Belgium.

Casteele boasts more than 23 years of experience with various private-label manufacturers in Belgium, having led multiple sales teams and implemented international strategies for various private-label operators.

He held the position of commercial director at various firms, including Crops, Ysco, Morubel, and Jacques Ice, in the frozen food industry, while over the past five years, he has served as commercial director at Roger & Roger, a potato crisps manufacturer.

'Valuable Expertise'

In a statement, IPLC said that Casteele will bring 'valuable expertise' to its organisation, given his broad skill set, which includes strategic business planning, international expansion, contract negotiation, and key account development.

"We are delighted to welcome Henk Casteele aboard," commented Koen de Jong, managing partner, IPLC. "Expertise in strategy consulting rooted in extensive experience within Private Label manufacturing is rare. I am confident that with his deep understanding of the European private label industry and supply chain, he will bring significant value to the IPLC team."

'Notable Shift To Private Label'

Casteele said that he was pleased to join IPLC and share his knowledge with both retailers and manufacturers, adding, “Given the current strain on consumer purchasing power caused by rising prices, there is a notable shift towards private label. Often this means that they are pleasantly surprised by the quality being offered. This trend presents promising prospects for private label manufacturers to expand and introduce innovative products."

IPLC will be hosting its annual seminar in Amsterdam on 27 May, under the title 'The Price is Right? – Supermarket Pricing Strategies and the Evolving Role of Private Label'. Details of how to attend the seminar, which will be held at Novotel Amsterdam City, can be found at www.iplc-europe.com/seminar.

