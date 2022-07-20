Intermarché Reformulates Over 2,300 Private-Label Products

French retailer Intermarché has undertaken a campaign to upgrade its private-label offering in response to environmental, nutritional, and societal challenges.

The retailer has reformulated the nutritional and environmental quality of more than 2,300 products.

Intermarché Private Label Reformulation

Intermarché's approach towards the target, which involves a significant investment in the research and development, quality, purchasing, and marketing teams of Agromousquetaires production units and partner suppliers, is still underway.

The work to-date is evident in the evolution of the rating indicators used by consumers in areas such as nutrition, the retailer added.

For example, on the Yuka application, a mobile app that scans food products to get information on the health impact of products, the entire Intermarché private-label range has gained four points on average, allowing the brand to be positioned at the top of the private-label food products ranking, almost at the same level as the national brands.

Vincent Bronsard, president of Intermarché, said, "With the actions we are taking to support our customers' purchasing power in the face of the current inflation, we are resolutely pursuing the continuous improvement of our products. Our teams continue to be strongly mobilised by consumer demands for quality, food transparency, and more responsible consumption.

"Today, our record is reflected in major advances such as, for example, the withdrawal of 140 contested additives from more than 1,000 recipes, the redesign of the packaging of nearly 1,000 products to make them recycled and recyclable, and the development of our ZRP, HVE, and organic ranges. We are staying on course to reach 6,500 improved products by 2025."

