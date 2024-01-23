52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Private Label

International Private Label Industry To Converge In Istanbul For PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia

By Editorial
Türkiye’s first and only international private label industry B2B meeting and trade event, PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia, organised by INDUSTRIA Exhibitions and Events, will be held from 21-22 November, in Haliç Congress Center, Kuleli Building, Istanbul, Türkiye.

PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia is expected to generate high interest as the private label industry and private label, white label and contract manufacturing products very recently started increasing in Eurasian markets.

The event expects to attract over 250 national and international participants, including leading private label, white label and contract manufacturers. It also foresees over 2500 national and international visitors, including brand owners and buyer companies.

PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia

Visitors to PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia will get an opportunity to meet leading manufacturers from five main sectors: Food and Beverage, Cosmetics Beauty and Personal Care, Pet Products, Household and Homewares, Packaging and Design.

The high-profile event anticipates participations from more than 60 countries, including top level managers and decision makers from retail chains, e-tailers, distribution companies, as well as import export and trading companies.

In addition to two days of open manufacturer exhibits during the event, B2B meetings powered with matchmaking system and pre-scheduled meetings will help visitors and manufacturers in building important connections.

Concurrent seminar programmes represented by leading companies speakers will also be a part of the event.

PRIVEXPO 2024 B2B Eurasia is a must-go event set in a historical and modern designed venue next to sea in Istanbul with promising business opportunities and a pleasant atmosphere for all participants.

For more information, visit www.privexpo.com.

This article was written in partnership with Privexpo.

