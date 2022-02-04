Jumbo Expands '1-Star Beter Leven' Dairy Range

Dutch retailer Jumbo is expanding its private-label dairy range with more products featuring 1-star Beter Leven quality mark.

The supermarket chain intends to work with a permanent group of 20 dairy farmers, who will supply more sustainable and animal-friendly dairy to Jumbo.

Sustainable Dairy At Jumbo

With this expansion, the group is taking another step in making the dairy offer in the Netherlands more sustainable.

From June, the extensive 1-star Beter Leven dairy range will be available in all stores, as well as online.

The range will include skimmed, semi-skimmed, and full-fat milk, buttermilk, and semi-skimmed, full-fat, and skimmed yoghurt in various packaging sizes.

The dairy products will feature a new packaging design for easier identification, the retailer noted.

The expansion comes as a response to the increasing demand for sustainable and animal-friendly products.

The retailer can also share the exact source of its dairy due to its collaboration with a fixed group of Dutch dairy farmers.

Cees van Vliet, COO, Jumbo, said, "We have been committed to making the fresh range more sustainable for a long time and we see the need to accelerate this. This is only possible in close cooperation with our farmers and growers."

"By entering into a long-term partnership with the dairy farmers, we at Jumbo show that we take our responsibility in this. After all, the transition to more sustainable and animal-friendly dairy requires substantial investments, which Dutch dairy farming can only do through intensive cooperation and with a guarantee for long-term purchase," van Vliet added.

1-Star Beter Leven Quality Mark

In 2019, Jumbo, together with the Dierenbescherming, Vogelbescherming Nederland, and Natuur & Milieu, launched the 1-star Beter Leven quality mark for dairy.

The quality mark ensures that products are sourced from farms that ensure better living condition for animals and follow eco-friendly dairy-farming methods.

The dairy farmers receive a premium for their efforts in the field of animal welfare and sustainability.

