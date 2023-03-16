52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Private Label

Keep Track Of Your Market Competition With Daymon

By Steve Wynne-Jones
With private brands increasingly taking on a leadership role in many grocery categories, tools that enable the analysis and comparison of product solutions across retailers and countries, such as Daymon's Competitive Intelligence tool, have become increasingly important.

The tool, which is part of a suite of added-value solutions developed by Daymon, offers a range of analyses for strategic decisions, daily actions, and monitoring competitors.

A monthly monitoring system enables real-time market analysis, aiding in effective commercial and promotional planning.

Daymon's Competitive Intelligence tool is presented in a user-friendly, yet powerful, robust, and secure environment that is accessible from a variety of devices.

A Unique, Industry-Leading Approach

With nearly 50 years of experience building successful private brand programmes around the world, Daymon has developed a unique, industry-leading approach to driving sales and profits for partners and clients.

It is the only solution provider that influences all aspects of private brand development, from strategy, to execution to consumer engagement. Daymon's unique approach helps retailers and brands set themselves apart – boosting brand presence, category effectiveness and speed to shelf.

Daymon offers a full suite of best-in-class Private Brand development services, including:

  • Strategy, analytics and insights
  • Product development and sourcing
  • Supplier development and management
  • Sales execution and account management
  • Design and packaging management

To find out more, or to learn about the wide range of services that Daymon offers to retailer, contact [email protected]

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news.

