Private Label

Lidl Portugal Brings Back Algae-Based Lingerie

Lidl Portugal has re-stocked its shelves with seaweed-fibre lingerie range, sold under the Esmara private-label brand.

The Seacell range uses fibre produced from seaweed, which is carbon neutral and completely biodegradable.

In addition, the production process is eco friendly and does not involve the release of chemicals, the company noted.

The limited stock range includes women's bras, panties and tops with spaghetti straps in various sizes and pastel shades.

Algae-Based Fabric

The high cotton content in the fabric ensures comfort and the pieces are guaranteed to have an even longer lasting quality, the retailer added.

The seaweed fibre helps to vitalise, regulate moisture and take care of the skin.

It is produced through a patented process that incorporates seaweed firmly into a natural cellulose fibre, allowing it to retain the positive properties of algae, even after several cycles os washing.

It also makes textiles comfortable, with an antioxidant effect on the skin.

The raw materials used in the fabric only include the parts of the seaweed that are capable of regenerating, guaranteeing their preservation.

The discount chain recently announced that it developed a new global standard with GLOBAL GAP around increased biodiversity in the production of fruit and vegetables in Europe.

The GLOBAL GAP Add-On BioDiversity module is available to all players in the fruit and vegetable sector to complement the current GLOBAL GAP standard for good agricultural practices, the retailer noted.

