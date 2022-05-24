Subscribe Login
Private Label

M&S's Goodmove Launches On The Sports Edit

Marks & Spencer’s Goodmove sportswear brand has launched on activewear platform The Sports Edit.

The launch follows on from M&S’s strategic investment in The Sports Edit. The Goodmove range continues to be available to purchase in all of M&S’s clothing and home stores and online, the group added.

Clothing Innovation

Commenting, Richard Price, managing director of clothing and home at M&S, said, “In the space of two years, we’ve grown Goodmove to be a market leader in women’s activewear, built on our authority in sports bras, coupled with our expertise in clothing innovation.

“Our launch on The Sports Edit is an exciting opportunity to showcase the great quality, everyday style and trusted value of Goodmove to new customers, who are engaged in an active lifestyle as we continue to shape the future of M&S.”

The Sports Edit, founded by Nick Paulson-Ellis in 2015, will offer Goodmove’s £25 (€29.48) Go Move leggings in a variety of styles and colours, as well as sports bras and other items.

Rapidly Growing Platform

Elsewhere, CEO Paulson-Ellis said, “The Sports Edit is a rapidly growing platform, and our mission is to curate a range of activewear products from leading brands that meet our customers’ lifestyle needs.

“The Goodmove collection is perfect for those looking for exceptional value and quality – synonymous with the M&S brand. This is just the first move in our exciting partnership.”

Article by Nikita Naz Siddique.

