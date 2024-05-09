PetSelect Obtains Accreditation From Pet Sustainability Coalition

PetSelect has been accredited as a sustainability-focused company, aligned with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, by the Pet Sustainability Coalition (PSC).

This accreditation is a testament to PetSelect’s strong commitment to sustainability and the determination to positively contribute to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In particular, this accreditation highlights the company’s commitment to two specific SDGs: SDG 8, focusing on decent work and economic growth; and SDG 12, addressing responsible production and consumption.

PetSelect has pledged to create quality jobs and foster sustainable economic growth in its communities, and promote responsible production and consumption practices throughout its supply chain.

PetSelect At PLMA 2024

PetSelect is thrilled to announce its participation in the upcoming PLMA World of Private Label trade show, taking place on 28 and 29 May 2024 at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

This is a unique opportunity for customers and potential partners to visit PetSelect at Booth 2.E51 and learn more about the latest innovation in Tetra Recart® – the most sustainable packaging – as well as to see samples of the products manufactured by the company.

Visitors to the booth will be able to explore the company’s product catalogue, including soups and sauces – its latest launch.

Additionally, the PetSelect team will be available to provide direct advice on all the services offered by the company and share more details on why it wants to be known as ‘the Sustainable Partner’.

The company seeks to work closely with its customers to promote sustainable practices throughout the supply chain and build a more sustainable future for all.

For more information on PetSelect’s sustainability initiatives and latest product innovations, meet the team at Booth 2.E51 at the PLMA World of Private Label trade show on 28 and 29 May 2024.

Visit the new-look PetSelect website here.

This article was written in partnership with PetSelect.