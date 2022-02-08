Subscribe Login
PLMA Unveils Line-Up For 2022 Online Roundtable Conference

The Private Label Manufacturers' Association (PLMA) has announced details of its 2022 Roundtable Conference, which will take place online and feature the theme 'Private Label and the Power of Sustainability'.

Across two morning sessions, the event will examine the drivers and potential barriers impacting sustainable decision-making, as well as how sustainability is influencing sourcing, product composition, transport, processing, packaging, waste management and store and warehouse design.

Conference Line-Up

Across the two days, speakers will include Boris Planer, head of consumer and market insight at consumer trend forecaster WGSN, who will give insights on consumer attitudes toward sustainable purchasing.

Elsewhere, Kevin Vyse, Head of Technical at flexible packaging company ProAmpac, will explore on the topic of 'net zero' and the circular route to better packaging.

Maria Gustavsson and Emelie Hansson of Swedish retailer ICA will present a case study on how sustainability is applied in ICA’s private label innovation and in the overall strategy of the company, while Marjan de Bock-Smit, Co-CEO, ImpactBuying BV, will demonstrate the importance of a holistic approach to sustainability in retailing and manufacturing.

Participants will also get a thought-provoking view of the future of retail from keynote speaker Peter Hinssen, while Lebensmittel Zeitung editor Denise Klug will give an overview of today’s much-changed European online retail landscape.

Wrapping up proceedings, a panel of industry experts will feature in a discussion on the Power of Sustainability in Private Label.

To register, or for more information, visit www.plmainternational.com.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Private Label news.

 

