Sainsbury’s Introduces Double-Length Toilet Rolls To Cut Plastic Use

UK retailer Sainsbury’s has introduced own-brand, double-length toilet rolls in six SKUs under its Super Soft and House 247 labels.

The new multipack rolls include double the number of sheets on each roll compared to the its standard offering.

The retailer claims that the initiative will reduce plastic packaging by 30%.

The double toilet rolls are estimated to save a total of 84 tonnes of plastic and 164 tonnes of cardboard from card cores (50%), according to the retailer.

Double-length toilet rolls take up less space, and this reduction will, in turn, result in removing 28% of lorries from roads.

The six SKUs are available in the retailer’s store as well as online with prices starting from £1.75 for a multipack of two double rolls, which equates to the same quantity of sheets in a four-pack of standard toilet rolls.

The packaging used in the toilet roll is recyclable and shoppers can deposit them at one of Sainsbury’s front-of-store flexible plastics recycling points.

The recycling points are available in all Sainsbury’s UK supermarkets to help customers dispose of flexible plastic packaging.

#GetOnARoll Campaign

The UK retailer has also announced its support for the #GetOnARoll campaign with Bowel Cancer UK and has pledged to raise awareness on the symptoms and signs of the disease.

The retailer will incorporate Bowel Cancer UK’s logo and a list of bowel cancer symptoms across its own-branded paper toilet roll packs from October 2022.

The campaign aims to help millions of people to identify the signs of bowel cancer and encourage them to contact their GP if they experience any symptoms.

