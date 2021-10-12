ESM Magazine

SPAR International Launches New Private-Label Range, SPAR N°1 Value

Published on Oct 12 2021 10:58 AM in Private Label tagged: private label / Spar / Own Brand / Spar International / SPAR N°1 Value

SPAR International has launched a new private-label range, SPAR N°1 Value, which is set to be rolled out to the European markets in which the retailer has a presence, ahead of a global rollout.

The range, which offers 'quality, everyday essentials at great prices', initially encompasses 70 SKUs, a number that is set to be expanded to 100 by the end of the year.

All items in the range have been selected based on strong quality assurance standards and testing, SPAR said, as well as being sourced in the European Union.

The launch of SPAR N°1 Value follows on from the successful SPAR Natural range, which was introduced in 2018 and includes 100% organic products.

Key Addition To Multi-Tier Strategy

'The SPAR N°1 Value range is a key addition to the company’s multi-tier SPAR Own Brand strategy, enabling shoppers to access a broad range of food and non-food own brand items at exceptional value in participating SPAR stores,' SPAR said of the new range.

'An ever-growing shift to value, accelerated by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of the key trends shaping grocery retailing across Europe, with own brand providing an essential role in offering consumers a strong value option.'

The launch of the range underlines the importance of the group's Buying Better Together strategy, it added, which harnesses the retailer's economies of scale in the markets in which it has a presence.

SPAR currently operates 11.890 stores across 26 European markets, while its global market extends to 13,500 stores in 48 countries.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Private Label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

