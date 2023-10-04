52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Private Label

Two Weeks Left To Enter The European Private Label Awards

By Steve Wynne-Jones
The entry process for the 2024 European Private Label Awards closes on 18 October, with the judging taking place in early November – so if you think your private-label offering is among the best in Europe, make sure you log on to www.privatelabelawards.com and register your entry today.

The Awards are open to retailers and suppliers operating in the European grocery retail landscape, and acknowledge excellence in store brand innovation.

Award Categories

There are 17 different awards categories to enter, including Ambient Grocery, Beverages (Alcoholic), Beverages (Non-Alcoholic), Breakfast Products, Confectionery, Convenience Foods / Food To Go, Dairy Products, Free-From Foods, Frozen Food, Meal Accompaniments, Meat & Seafood, Non-Food (Household), Non-Food (Personal Care), Snacking Products, Sauces & Condiments, Tea, Coffee & Hot Drinks, and Vegetarian & Vegan.

In addition, all entries will be considered for inclusion in four overall cross-category awards: Innovative Product of The Year, Packaging Excellence Award, Sustainable Product of the Year and Taste Excellence Award.

More information on the Awards, and the judging process, can be found here.

A Celebration Of Private Label

Last year’s competition welcomed a record number of entries, with retailers and suppliers from France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Belgium, the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Austria, Hungary, Turkey and several other countries participating with market-leading private-label products.

Ensure your private label gets the recognition it deserves. Enter today! For details on how to enter, visit www.privatelabelawards.com. Alternatively click here to contact the ESM editorial team for more information.

