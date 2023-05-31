Waitrose Launches Own-Brand Fairtrade Coconut Oil

Upmarket UK retailer Waitrose & Partners has launched a new own-label coconut oil SKU, which is both organic and Fairtrade certified.

The product is produced by the Sonmic Organic and Natural Farmers’ Association (SONFA), a small producer organisation based in Sri Lanka.

The organisation prioritises organic farming and focuses on protecting the environment, Waitrose said,

Fairtrade collaborates with coconut farmers to ensure they receive a fair price for their crops, and the Fairtrade producer networks offer farmers training on environmentally friendly pest control, biodiversity and sustainable agriculture.

Tom Shiel, Waitrose buyer said, "We are proud to be the first supermarket to launch a 100% Fairtrade own-label coconut oil.

"Alongside great quality and taste, the product supports the Sri Lankan farmers who produce the coconut oil to invest in their farms, communities and protect their environment."

Social Projects

Partnerships director at the Fairtrade Foundation, Kerrina Thorogood added, "Thanks to the Fairtrade Premiums that farmers receive for their certified products, SONFA have completed projects, such as repairing the village’s community centre, which was also a pre-school for the farmers’ children.

"Previously the children weren’t able to attend classes on rainy days due to poor insulation and leaks. However, the building and school equipment have now been renovated, and they can afford to pay the salary of the preschool teacher. We’re delighted that Waitrose’s new partnership with SONFA will allow them to contribute to this vital work."

