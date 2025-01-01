52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Pingo Doce

Slate Asset Management Acquires Portuguese Grocery Portfolio

Jerónimo Martins' First-Quarter Profit Falls 31% As Margins Squeezed

Jerónimo Martins has reported a bigger than expected drop in first-quarter net profit as a hit to its margins from food price deflation more than of...

Jerónimo Martins Invests €93 Million In Bonus Scheme

Jerónimo Martins has announced plans to invest around €93 million in an 'extraordinary bonus' scheme for 90,000 of its employees in Portugal, P...

