7-Eleven Enters Israel, Opens First Store In Tel Aviv

Convenience chain 7-Eleven has opened its first store in Tel Aviv at the Dizengoff Centre Mall, marking its entry to Israel.

Located in the country's second-largest city and largest metropolitan area, the store offers international food and beverage items, as well as local delicacies.

The assortment includes bean-to-cup coffee, Slurpee drinks and Big Gulp drinks, among others.

It also offers an extensive range of fresh kosher foods developed specifically for Israeli taste preferences and includes sandwiches, traditional salads, legume salads, and sausages with locally sourced sauces and toppings.

The store will also feature a variety of local hot food products such as Zaatar Pita, Kube and Fatayer.

Tel Aviv is the technological and economic hub of Israel and has a steadily growing millennial and Gen Z population.

It is home to the so called 'Silicon Wadi,' the region in Israel that serves as a global centre for advanced technology.

'One-Stop-Shop Solution'

Ken Wakabayashi, 7-Eleven International co-CEO, said, "With its thriving economy and growing population, Israel offers an excellent environment for 7–Eleven's first retail venture in the region.

"Our entrance into the country brings Israeli customers a one-stop-shop solution with quality fresh food and convenience needs, via a store format not currently prevalent in the market. We are excited to provide citizens and tourists alike with world-class convenience."

Last year, 7IN and Electra Consumer Products Ltd signed a 20-year master franchise agreement to develop and operate 7-Eleven stores in Israel.

As part of its agreement with 7IN, Electra Consumer Products intends to expand 7-Eleven stores over the next five to six years across Israel, starting with the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.

