AECOC Awards Eroski With A Second Lean & Green Star

Asociación Española de Fabricantes y Distribuidores (AECOC), the Spanish Commercial Coding Association, has awarded Eroski with a second 'Lean & Green' star after the retailer reduced CO2 emissions by close to a third last year.

Eroski reduced emissions by 32.41% in 2021, one year in advance of a deadline established by the European Lean & Green initiative.

Eroski, as well as 15 other retail companies, participates in the Lean & Green project, which aims to create a hub of companies that promote sustainability in the supply chain.

To minimise its environment impact, the retailer said it implemented different areas of action, including updating its fleet and logistics to more sustainable and efficient operations, and the application of a waste management model based on a circular economy model.

The group received its first Lean & Green star in 2020.

Making Progress

“Since the first Lean & Green star, we have decreased our logistics CO2 emissions by 33% in just two years. This is the equivalent to 36,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions,” said Enrique Monzonis, Eroski’s innovation, ICT and logistics director.

“This second Lean & Green star is an important milestone in the process to reach carbon neutrality. It is a particularly important step in logistics, where our sector can make a differerence."

The Lean & Green initiative is aligned with Paris Agreement Goals to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and every time a company reaches one of the five different work levels, they are awarded with a star.

