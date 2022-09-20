Subscribe Login
Agustin Ibero Named New CEO Of DIA Argentina

Agustin Ibero has replaced Martin Tolcachir as the CEO of DIA in Argentina, following the latter's appointment as global CEO at the Spanish retailer.

DIA named Tolcachir as its new global CEO last August, when the group also separated the roles of global CEO and president, in line with its transformation plan.

Stephan DuCharme, the previous CEO, recently returned to the role of chairman of the board and will continue to work closely with Tolcachir, the retailer said.

DIA's Presence In Argentina

DIA has been present in Argentina for 25 years, and the South American country is the second biggest market for the company, behind Spain, with a growth in sales of 28.2% in 2021.

The group opened its first shop in Argentina in 1997, one year after its arrival in the country, and its first distribution centre in 1999.

Ibero said that he will seek to follow the same approach that has enabled the group to be "the best local retailer for Argentinians".

Experience At DIA

Ibero joined DIA in 2012 and gained experience in areas including finance and franchise operations.

In total, he has around 30 years' worth of experience, in multinationals across the retail and IT sectors.

Commenting, Tolcachir highlighted the "great knowledge of Argentina's market that Agustin Ibero has, and the excellent work he has performed during his journey in DIA".

"This promotion acknowledges the talent inside our company", he added.

