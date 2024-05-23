Ahold Delhaize Announces New Partnership To Support Community-Led Food Banks

Ahold Delhaize has teamed up with the international non-profit organisation The Global FoodBanking Network (GFN) to support community-led food banks through sponsorship.

GFN seeks to alleviate hunger while reducing food loss and waste by redirecting surplus, nutritious food to those who need it most.

President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize Frans Muller stated, “The role of our brands’ stores goes beyond grocery shopping. For many years, they have actively partnered with local food banks, creating a positive impact in their communities.

“Partnering with The Global FoodBanking Network allows us to further contribute to addressing food insecurity and prioritising healthy, nutritious and sustainable food. The contribution of GFN and its network of local food banks is invaluable in giving families and individuals a better and healthier future.”

The Partnership

As part of the partnership, Ahold Delhaize will provide financial support and share expertise to help GFN build capacity, offer technical assistance, and drive innovation to make food banks more effective and resilient in the nine countries where the retailer’s brands operate.

A substantial part of Ahold Delhaize’s daily work revolves around food and it only makes sense that the company's local brands work closely together with local food banks, to provide food donations and other resources, the company noted.

By collaborating with GFN, Ahold Delhaize can contribute and build on the quality of its local brands' community initiatives.

“Food banks are rooted in their communities, which makes them key actors in reducing food insecurity and minimising food waste and the corrosive impact it has on the climate,” said Lisa Moon, president and CEO of The Global FoodBanking Network.

“Thoughtful partnerships like this one with Ahold Delhaize fortify those community bonds by providing impactful support and expertise that will help food banks ensure that more food ends up on families' tables. Together we can nourish people and the planet,” Moon added.