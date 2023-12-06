52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Ahold Delhaize Appoints Alex Holt As Chief Sustainability Officer

By Dayeeta Das
Ahold Delhaize has appointed Alex Holt as its new chief sustainability officer and member of the executive committee, effective 1 June 2024.

Holt will be responsible for driving the vision and strategy of Ahold Delhaize on sustainability and accelerating focus and collaboration across the organisation and its supply chain, the company noted.

She will oversee the development of sustainability capabilities and mindsets within the company's brands and support organisations.

In addition, she will also provide thought leadership, expertise, and support to the company's executive team and brands to help them achieve their goals.

Frans Muller, president and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, commented, "She [Alex Holt] brings relevant experience from a food retail, business leadership and sustainability perspective.

"She is a sharp thinker and inspiring leader with a deep understanding of the challenges and impact that this role brings in a food retail company with ambitions with regard to health, nature, and climate.”

Alex Holt

Currently, Holt serves as chief sustainability officer and member of the executive committee of Woolworths Group in Australia – a role she took up in June 2021.

She joined Woolworths in 2011 and served in several roles across the company's supermarket business and led various commercial teams before stepping in as the general manager of sustainability, health and quality in April 2016.

Before joining Woolworths, she spent seven years with Tesco in a number of roles in business improvement, merchandising and sourcing.

Holt succeeds Jan Ernst de Groot, the company's chief legal officer and chief sustainability officer, who will retire on 31 May 2024.

Elsewhere, Linn Evans will step in as chief legal officer of Ahold Delhaize, effective 15 April 2024.

