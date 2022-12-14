Ahold Delhaize To Propose Reappointment Of Peter Agnefjäll

Ahold Delhaize has announced that its supervisory board intends to propose the reappointment of Peter Agnefjäll as member and chair of the supervisory board at the annual general meeting of shareholders on 12 April 2023.

Agnefjäll stated, "I am honoured and humbled by the trust placed in me by my supervisory board colleagues. I have been impressed with the dedication and service to the communities our brands have displayed in the past few years, and it would be my pleasure to continue to support the leadership of the company going forward."

He has served as a member of the supervisory board since April 2019 and was appointed chair on 1 January 2021.

Agnefjäll is also a member of the governance and nomination committee and the remuneration committee.

Reappointment to the supervisory board for another four-year term is subject to shareholder approval, the company noted.

'An Inspiring Leader'

Helen Weir, chair of the governance and nomination committee, said, "Peter has been an inspiring leader for our supervisory board since 2021 and he has built a strong and diverse board team.

"We look forward to his continued leadership as the company delivers on the next phase of its Leading Together strategy."

In November, the company announced that Kevin Holt, the chief executive of Ahold Delhaize USA, plans to retire and will step down from the company's management board after his term expires in April of next year.

The company will nominate the president of Peapod Digital Labs and chief commercial and digital officer of Ahold Delhaize USA, JJ Fleeman (pictured), as Holt's successor at the AGM in April 2023.

