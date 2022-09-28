Subscribe Login
Retail

Ahold Delhaize To Stick With Frans Muller As Chief Executive

The supervisory board of Dutch retailer Ahold Delhaize has announced that it plans to reappoint Frans Muller as president and chief executive at its forthcoming Annual General Meeting in April 2023.

Announcing the board's decision, Peter Agnefjäll, chair, said, “We are delighted that Frans will continue as President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize, subject to shareholder approval. Since he started in this role [...], the company has continued to build on its strengths.

"Under Frans’ leadership the Leading Together strategy was introduced, which increased its ability to better serve its customers.”

Appointed CEO In July 2018

Muller, who has been in the role since July 2018, previously served as deputy CEO and chief integration officer at Ahold Delhaize, as well as president and CEO of Delhaize Group.

Agnefjäll praised the "solid financial results" achieved by the group under Muller's leadership, noting that they demonstrate the "long-term validity" of the strategic choices made by him and his executive team.

"From this basis the company is able to contribute positively to communities and address the challenges facing our society, like keeping healthy and sustainable food affordable.”

'Continue to Lead'

Commenting on his nomination for reappointment, Muller said, “I am grateful for the nomination and would be honoured to continue to lead Ahold Delhaize, together with the Executive Committee colleagues, our great local brands and caring associates, making sure we support our communities and deliver on our purpose of helping our customers eat well, save time and live better.”

In August, Ahold Delhaize reported net sales growth of 6.4% in its second quarter, to €21.4 billion, with net sale rising 7.7% in the US and 4.2% in Europe.

Read More: A Question Of Health – ESM Meets Ahold Delhaize's Frans Muller

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

