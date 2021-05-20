ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Albert Heijn, Bol.com, PostNL Collaborate On Parcel Machine Trial

Published on May 20 2021 7:29 AM in Retail tagged: Albert Heijn / Bol.com / PostNL / Parcel Machine

Albert Heijn, Bol.com, PostNL Collaborate On Parcel Machine Trial

Customers at five Albert Heijn stores will now be able to pick up and return their bol.com parcels at a specially installed PostNL parcel machine.

The collaboration between Albert Heijn, bol.com and PostNL will make it easier for customers to pick up their bol.com package, the Dutch retailer added.

Collection Points

Since 2013, bol.com customers have been able to pick up parcels at the bol.com collection points in Albert Heijn stores.

Increasingly, customers are taking advantage of self-service capabilities offered by technology.

This has accelerated in the past year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the use of self-scan having tripled and increased numbers of consumers shopping online.

The collaboration between Albert Heijn, bol.com, and PostNL will see customers collecting their parcels from five Albert Heijn stores in Voorhout, Delft, Alkmaar, Nijmegen, and Maastricht and return it at the innovative PostNL parcel machine.

When customers are ordering on bol.com, they can choose the PostNL parcel machine as a delivery option, and receive a code to open the locker with when the package arrives.

Other packages with a PostNL shipping label can also be sent or returned via the parcel machine.

Parcel Machines

The parcel machines consist of 16 to 49 lockers with different sizes so that the parcel always fits.

Customers can pick up and return parcels during Albert Heijn's extended opening hours or, in the case of Nijmegen and Maastricht, day and night, as the parcel machine is located outside the store.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Albert Heijn Tests New Initiative To Reduce Food Waste

Albert Heijn Tests New Initiative To Reduce Food Waste
Ahold Delhaize Boosted By Online As First Quarter Sales Rise

Ahold Delhaize Boosted By Online As First Quarter Sales Rise
Albert Heijn Offers Wage Hike, Early Retirement For Logistics Workers

Albert Heijn Offers Wage Hike, Early Retirement For Logistics Workers
Albert Heijn Introduces Electric Minibuses For Grocery Deliveries

Albert Heijn Introduces Electric Minibuses For Grocery Deliveries
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Pickers And Packers Race Against Time For Grocery Deliveries Thu, 20 May 2021

Pickers And Packers Race Against Time For Grocery Deliveries
More Consolidation Likely In Russian Market, Says Lenta CFO Thu, 20 May 2021

More Consolidation Likely In Russian Market, Says Lenta CFO
Russian Discounter Mere Now Targeting Belgium, Plans Ten Stores Thu, 20 May 2021

Russian Discounter Mere Now Targeting Belgium, Plans Ten Stores
Target Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates As Shoppers Return To Stores Wed, 19 May 2021

Target Beats Quarterly Profit Estimates As Shoppers Return To Stores
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN