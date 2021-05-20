Albert Heijn, Bol.com, PostNL Collaborate On Parcel Machine Trial

Published on May 20 2021 7:29 AM in Retail tagged: Albert Heijn / Bol.com / PostNL / Parcel Machine

Customers at five Albert Heijn stores will now be able to pick up and return their bol.com parcels at a specially installed PostNL parcel machine.

The collaboration between Albert Heijn, bol.com and PostNL will make it easier for customers to pick up their bol.com package, the Dutch retailer added.

Collection Points

Since 2013, bol.com customers have been able to pick up parcels at the bol.com collection points in Albert Heijn stores.

Increasingly, customers are taking advantage of self-service capabilities offered by technology.

This has accelerated in the past year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the use of self-scan having tripled and increased numbers of consumers shopping online.

The collaboration between Albert Heijn, bol.com, and PostNL will see customers collecting their parcels from five Albert Heijn stores in Voorhout, Delft, Alkmaar, Nijmegen, and Maastricht and return it at the innovative PostNL parcel machine.

When customers are ordering on bol.com, they can choose the PostNL parcel machine as a delivery option, and receive a code to open the locker with when the package arrives.

Other packages with a PostNL shipping label can also be sent or returned via the parcel machine.

Parcel Machines

The parcel machines consist of 16 to 49 lockers with different sizes so that the parcel always fits.

Customers can pick up and return parcels during Albert Heijn's extended opening hours or, in the case of Nijmegen and Maastricht, day and night, as the parcel machine is located outside the store.

