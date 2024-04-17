Albert Heijn Sets Up Food Transition Advisory Council

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has established a Food Transition Advisory Council comprising nine honorary independent experts from various sectors of society.

Albert Heijn focuses on seeking outside perspectives and engaging in discussions with all links in the chain, in line with its mission ‘Samen beter eten bereikbaar maken. Voor iedereen.'(Making better food accessible together. For everyone.)

Marit van Egmond, CEO Albert Heijn; Jan Willem Balk, director of sourcing; and Anita Scholte op Reimer, director of quality and sustainability will participate in the council on behalf of the management of the retail group.

As changes to the food system require a long-term effort, the retailer aims to organise discussions more structurally with external experts with different backgrounds and experiences.

The council will provide 'solicited and unsolicited advice', come up with new ideas and initiatives and will challenge Albert Heijn's management with an outside view, the company added.

It will meet regularly to explore and discuss the role and power of food and drink in the transition towards a healthy, social and sustainable society.

Sustainable Packaging

In december of last year, the Dutch supermarket chain announced plans to use plant-based PEF material for its own-brand product packaging.

The retailer has partnered with sustainable material developer Avantium for its PEF (polyethylene furanoate) material – a fully recyclable polymer that can be used for a variety of packaging types, including bottles, film and textiles.

Albert Heijn’s new PEF fruit juice bottles will be produced by global beverage solutions provider Refresco.

The bottles are anticipated to be available in stores once Avantium’s commercial PEF plant commences operations in the second half of 2024.