April Fool! How Europe's Supermarkets Marked April Fool’s Day

The first day of April traditionally marks April Fool's Day, where novel pranks and creative japes are of the highest order, and Europe's supermarkets are well-known for joining in on the fun.
To mark April Fool's Day 2024, ESM has collected some of the more amusing April Fool's pranks from across Europe – let us know if you got caught out by any of these.
Aldi Belgium unveils a 'Chat-teauneuf d'Aldi' cat wine
Coop Switzerland unveils 'musical checkouts'
Lidl Ireland launches a dating app – Lidl Plus One
ADVERTISEMENT
'Highle Welt' snacks at REWE in Germany
Chocolate 'salad' at Albert Heijn
'Hollow rolls' from EDEKA in Germany
Aldi UK unveils new series, 'Love Aisle-land'
ADVERTISEMENT
Lidl Denmark starts growing vegetables on Mars
Gravy-filled doughnuts at Morrisons
Easter bunny 'ears' for sale at Migros Switzerland
UK's The Co-op reveals a novel sandwich flavour
ADVERTISEMENT
Enjoy Austria's famous 'semmel' rolls on the move with BILLA
Half-mayo, half ketchup from Lidl Belgium
'British bakery specials' at Lidl GB
You spoke and we listened. Introducing our newest and wildest bakery special guests for April! 👀 pic.twitter.com/GWfYIvCWMc
— @LidlGB (@LidlGB) April 1, 2024