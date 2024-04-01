52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

April Fool! How Europe's Supermarkets Marked April Fool’s Day

By Steve Wynne-Jones
The first day of April traditionally marks April Fool's Day, where novel pranks and creative japes are of the highest order, and Europe's supermarkets are well-known for joining in on the fun.

To mark April Fool's Day 2024, ESM has collected some of the more amusing April Fool's pranks from across Europe – let us know if you got caught out by any of these.

Aldi Belgium unveils a 'Chat-teauneuf d'Aldi' cat wine

Coop Switzerland unveils 'musical checkouts'

Lidl Ireland launches a dating app – Lidl Plus One

'Highle Welt' snacks at REWE in Germany

Chocolate 'salad' at Albert Heijn

'Hollow rolls' from EDEKA in Germany

Aldi UK unveils new series, 'Love Aisle-land'

Lidl Denmark starts growing vegetables on Mars

Gravy-filled doughnuts at Morrisons

Easter bunny 'ears' for sale at Migros Switzerland

UK's The Co-op reveals a novel sandwich flavour

Enjoy Austria's famous 'semmel' rolls on the move with BILLA

Half-mayo, half ketchup from Lidl Belgium

'British bakery specials' at Lidl GB

Double-decker trolleys at Sainsbury's

Themed bedding from B&M Stores

High times at Netto Marken-Discount in Germany

Let us know if you uncover any other April Fool's gems and we'll add them to the list. Happy April Fool's Day!

