April Fool! How Europe's Supermarkets Marked April Fool’s Day

The first day of April traditionally marks April Fool's Day, where novel pranks and creative japes are of the highest order, and Europe's supermarkets are well-known for joining in on the fun.

To mark April Fool's Day 2024, ESM has collected some of the more amusing April Fool's pranks from across Europe – let us know if you got caught out by any of these.

Aldi Belgium unveils a 'Chat-teauneuf d'Aldi' cat wine

Coop Switzerland unveils 'musical checkouts'

Lidl Ireland launches a dating app – Lidl Plus One

'Highle Welt' snacks at REWE in Germany

Chocolate 'salad' at Albert Heijn

'Hollow rolls' from EDEKA in Germany

Aldi UK unveils new series, 'Love Aisle-land'

Lidl Denmark starts growing vegetables on Mars

Gravy-filled doughnuts at Morrisons

Easter bunny 'ears' for sale at Migros Switzerland

UK's The Co-op reveals a novel sandwich flavour

Enjoy Austria's famous 'semmel' rolls on the move with BILLA

Half-mayo, half ketchup from Lidl Belgium

'British bakery specials' at Lidl GB

You spoke and we listened. Introducing our newest and wildest bakery special guests for April! 👀 pic.twitter.com/GWfYIvCWMc — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) April 1, 2024

Double-decker trolleys at Sainsbury's



Themed bedding from B&M Stores



High times at Netto Marken-Discount in Germany



Let us know if you uncover any other April Fool's gems and we'll add them to the list. Happy April Fool's Day!