Retail

Alcampo Distributed €31.2m In Bonuses And Shares In 2022

By Robert McHugh
In 2022, Alcampo distributed €31.2 million in bonuses and shares through profit sharing plans and personal and team variable remuneration, the Auchan subsidiary said in a statement.

According to the Spanish grocery retailer, more than €12 million was delivered as 'profit sharing' to the more than 16,000 worker shareholders of the supermarket chain.

The voluntary shareholding plan has been present in Spain since 1996.

Corporate Volunteer Project

Alcampo first launched its corporate volunteer project in 2018, which was born with the aim of sharing experiences and connecting with the immediate environment.

Since its launch, more than 11,400 workers have participated in activities related to environmental and social improvement, as well as knowledge and experience of the product from its origin.

In 2022, more than 650 people participated in these conferences for 1,500 hours.

'Distribution Of Benefits'

“The cornerstone of Alcampo's human resources policy has always been to encourage participation in the company from a holistic point of view," said Patricia González, director of human resources.

"The distribution of benefits and variable remuneration are part of this policy, within the framework of which responsibility, opinion, permanent feedback and, of course, corporate volunteering and training are encouraged.”

Earlier this month, Alcampo reported sales of €4.77 billion in its 2022 financial year, representing an increase of 11% over the previous year.

Investments over the year totalled €115 million, of which €62 million was allocated to new openings, renovation of facilities, digitalisation, and environmental improvements (air conditioning, refrigeration plants and electrical installations).

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

