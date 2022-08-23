Aldi Belgium Adds QR Codes In Milk Packaging For Its Digital Flyer

Aldi's flyer in Belgium is now available digitally via a QR code on the cartons of its own-brand milk Milsa, according to a statement published by the company.

Through this initiative, the discounter hopes to increase accessibility of its digital advertising magazine as an alternative to the paper version.

A QR code on the side of the carton of Milsa whole milk, semi-skimmed milk and skimmed milk leads directly to the digital version of the Aldi magazine.

For over seven out of 10 Belgians, the advertising magazine is a weekly affair, with comparing prices (49%), finding promotions (44%) and planning the weekly shopping (35%) the most important reasons for reading it.

Advertising magazines are an aid to maintaining purchasing power, according to research that was conducted by the research institute iVOX on behalf of Aldi.

'There Is Great Potential'

Aldi Belgium managing director marketing and communication, Isabel Henderick, stated, "The reach of our digital magazine is currently stranded at around 10% of the reach of our paper magazine. But there is great potential. As soon as consumers find their way to the online magazine, it takes an average of three to four minutes to leaf through it. That is significantly above the reference value.

"By including a QR code on our milk cartons that leads directly to the online magazine, we want to lower the threshold and encourage consumers to read the magazine more digitally."

The discounter noted that the cost of printing, council taxes and distribution has risen sharply in recent years.

"As a discount retailer, it is no more than normal that we are constantly thinking about how we can cut costs and thus guarantee low prices for our customers," Henderick added.

However, for now, Aldi's paper magazine will continue to be distributed.

