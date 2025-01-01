Discounter
Action Posts LFL Sales Growth Of 9.8% In First Nine Months
European discount retailer Action reported like-for-like sales growth of 9.8% in the first nine months of its financial year.
Lidl Takes Aim At Rivals In ‘Price Exorcist’ Halloween Commercial
Lidl has had a playful dig at its rivals in a new Halloween commercial in Germany, in which a 'price exorcist' visits a home to rid the family of high-cost...
Advertisement
ESM
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com