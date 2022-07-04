Aldi Denmark To Focus On Turnaround Plan In 2022

Aldi Denmark has announced that it will continue to focus on its turnaround plan in the current financial year after a challenging 2021.

Gross turnover at Aldi Denmark amounted to DKK 4.7 billion (€630 million) in full year 2021.

The company’s performance was impacted by store network expansion and modernisation efforts, an internal organisational change and the pandemic.

'The New Aldi'

CEO of Aldi Denmark, Finn Tang, said, "We are working hard to create 'The New Aldi' - an attractive grocery chain that appeals to Danish consumers. Although the result for 2021 was not satisfactory, we expect the actions we have taken to have a good impact."

Aldi's renovated stores feature a modern layout with more space and light, green solutions, and a carefully selected range of Danish everyday items at attractive prices.

Aldi Denmark's CFO, Osman Kayhan, commented, "Although we had expected a better 2021, we continue to work on improving and introducing new and modern IT solutions that benefit both employees and customers."

Organisational Changes

In 2021, the company merged all administrative departments into one legal entity, operating from its head office in Albertslund in a bid to simplify its organisational structure.

Tang added, "This kind of change requires a lot of resources to achieve satisfactory results. Now we have a good starting point on the internal front, so we can intensify our focus on the operation of the stores and the good customer experience."

Delays and COVID-19-related obstacles affected the company’s non-food offering, which is popular among shoppers.

"Although we see major challenges in the market again this year caused by both COVID-19 and war in Ukraine, we see a brighter time ahead for discounting in general and also expect a recovery for Aldi in 2022,” Tang stated.

