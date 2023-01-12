Aldi Opened More Than 40 Stores In Spain In 2022

German discounter Aldi closed 2022 with 394 stores in Spain and around 440,000 square metres of floor space.

During the past year, the company opened more than 40 new stores, adding nearly 44,000 square metres of sales area to its network.

Notably, Aldi increased its retail area in Spain by 11% compared with 2021.

The German discounter landed in the Canary Islands for the first time. The region saw Aldi's largest number of store openings in 2022, with a total of nine since its first opening in July.

The rest of the new stores were concentrated mainly in Andalusia, the Madrid region, Catalonia, and the Valencia region.

Aldi has also opened new stores in other regions, such as Aragon, Murcia, Navarre and the Basque Country.

In November, the first Aldi supermarket opened in Asturias (Gijón), extending the banner’s presence to all the autonomous regions of northern Spain.

Expansion Plans

Aldi also announced that it plans to open its first store in the autonomous city of Melilla during 2023.

Aldi is focusing on expanding its logistics hub in Dos Hermanas, Seville, and launching a new platform in the Canary Islands in the Arinaga industrial zone in the Gran Canario municipality of Agüimes.

The company is working on the construction of a new warehouse spanning over 30,000 square metres in Sagunto, near Valencia, and another of over 40,000 square metres in Miranda de Ebro (Burgos) to support the supply of its stores in the Mediterranean area and in the north of the country.

The supermarket chain currently has more than 170,000 square metres of logistics space, which represents a 45% increase over 2020.

In the past two years, Aldi has nearly doubled its logistics space in Spain, adding more than 53,000 square metres through expansions and new logistics centres.

