Aldi Portugal Opens Its First Neighbourhood Store

Published on Jun 17 2021

Aldi Portugal Opens Its First Neighbourhood Store

Aldi Portugal has opened its first neighbourhood store in Lisbon, in the Picoas district of the Portuguese capital.

The new store is based on the urban concept of proximity and convenience and offers a 'modern and practical shop for day-to-day shopping', according to a statement issued by the German retailer.

Targeted at customers who live, work and circulate in the centre of Lisbon, the new supermarket differs from the usual Aldi store concept, with a sales area of 632 square metres.

Product Range

Customers will find an offer of articles adapted to the lifestyle of large urban centres, with special emphasis on everyday products, such as fruit and vegetables, and take-away products such as salads and soups, as well as non-food items.

They will also benefit from a 'pleasant, simple and quick shopping experience', made easier by the fast checkout, the retailer added.

The store is located in a residential neighbourhood with a high pedestrian flow.

Store Highlights

In line with the proximity concept, the store assortment will also be available for order through the Glovo platform.

Besides regular food donations, as is the case with other Aldi stores in Portugal, the new shop will also have price reductions on food items that are close to their expiry date.

These items will be identified with a special label or placed in 'sustainability boxes' in order to raise customer awareness.

With the latest opening, Aldi now operates 93 supermarkets in Portugal.

